Welcome to Real Country Red Deer
-
HOME & AWAY TO TIM AND FAITH!
Listen for your Flight 95.5 Boarding Cue To Call to get entered!
-
HURRY, HARD!
Listen to The Real Wake-Up for your chance to win tickets!
-
CONCERTS
When REAL COUNTRY comes to town. Red Deer, Edmonton, Calgary Concert Listings
-
NEWS, SPORTS, WEATHER
Your information hub for Red Deer & Central Alberta
-
BVJ SMALL TOWN SATURDAY NIGHT
Vote For The Top 10 Here!
-
ASPIRE CHILDREN'S RAFFLE
Proceeds to support programs, and fee assistance for children with special needs in Central Alberta.
-
EVENING OF DECADENT DESSERT
Aspire Special Needs Resource Centre's biggest fundraising event!
Friday, May 12
Parkland Pavilion, Westerner Park
-
REAL COUNTRY RADIO CAMPGROUND AT BVJ
Be A Real Country Radio Very Important Camper at BVJ August 3-6!